Maluma steps out in white suit as he sweetly celebrates ASCAP Latino Awards with Natalia Barulich

Maluma and his leading lady has a very special date night. The Corazón singer and the Natalia Barulich stepped out in style on Tuesday, March 5, for the ASCAP Latin Music Awards in Puerto Rico. The 25-year-old singer looked dapper in an all-white suit, which he paired with a caramel colored turtle neck. Natalia stunned in an all-black lace dress by Harpers PR. The Colombian singer and the model were loved up in the audience during the ceremony that celebrated some of the biggest names in Latin music.

Maluma attended the ASCAP Latin Music Awards with girlfriend Natalia Barulich Photo: Instagram/@natalia

The HP singer was presented the award for Songwriter of the Year. Maluma proudly took the stage and thanked the Latin performers who have paved the way for him and shared a message for other musicians on the rise. “I know I’m young. But I’ve worked hard," he said via Billboard. "I’m a hardworking dreamer who wants to show new talent that it’s possible (si se puede).” Natalia, who has been with the singer since 2017, was a proud girlfriend. The model took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her man accepting his award.

“My baby [heart emoji] Songwriter of the Year. The DJ also shared footage of Maluma taking the stage to perform a medley of his hits. The love didn’t stop there. Natalia shared another picture of the pair packing on some PDA at their table. Maluma, who is recovering from recent knee surgery, took to his Instagram, after the event, to show off his award. “With a lot of love, honor and humility I receive this award @ascaplatino as Composer of the Year. The best is yet to come, I promise not to disappoint them! #MalumaBaby.”

The Colombian singer accepted the award for Songwriter of the Year Photo: Getty Images

Maluma and Natalia’s date night is the first time the pair have been spotted out since they made their loved-up appearance in NYC. In February, the pair couldn’t keep their eyes off each other as they sat courtside during the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers basketball game.