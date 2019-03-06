Salma Hayek is open – yet private – about her marriage to François-Henri Pinault. The 52-year-old is still over the moon with the businessman ten years into their relationship. “[Pinault] is the best husband in the world,” she told Town and Country magazine. “I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me.” The backstory to their love is their little secret. “I’m not going to tell you [how we met],” the Hummingbird Project star said. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it’s mine.”

Salma calls François the "best husband in the world" Photo: Getty Images

She continued: “I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting. Salma and François tied the knot in 2009. The Mexican beauty shared that many people were surprised when she and the French fashion mogul tied the knot. “A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married,” the Frida actress shared. “And some people are even intimidated by me. It’s another way of showing racism."

"They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me.” Salma and François, 56, are parents to 11-year-old Valentina. Although the pair welcome their daughter later in life – Salma counts it as a blessing. “I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” she said.” Salma also opened up about her daughter’s mixed personality, calling her “very creative, very smart, very funny and very willful.”

The actress and the businessman are parents to 11-year-old Valentina Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Although welcoming her daughter at 41 was fine – the Beatriz at Dinner star is still trying to catch up. “I do get tired,” she said. “I’m not going to lie.” Age is just a number to the graceful beauty who notes that she “hasn’t done an-y-thing,” in regard to plastic surgery. “I don’t know how to explain it,” she said of her timeless look. When asked if water is the trick, she replied: “Sometimes I drink a lot, some days I don’t.”