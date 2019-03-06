To say Olivia Culpo has an enviable figure, is - to put it simply - a bit of an understatement. The model’s most recent bikini pic on Instagram is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Miss Universe 2012 shows off her abs of steel and it’s evident that she is in the shape of her life right now.

The former beauty queen posted the tropical picture of herself on a beach - location unknown - wearing a burgundy-colored bikini top with an olive sarong, trendy sunglasses, her hair in a topknot and a contagious smile. She’s holding a Dior bag in her hand, but our attention is drawn straight to her obvious six-pack.

“You’re never fully dressed without a smile,” Olivia captioned the snapshot which, in only 11 hours accumulated 185,000 likes and almost a thousand comments, most of which read along the lines of: “Stunning,” “Flawless” and “wow those abs!”

However, the image is not brand new. On February 18, Olivia posted a similar photo wearing the same bikini on the same beach, just in a different pose. In fact the model attended Paris Fashion Week which took place February 28 to March 5, where she was seen hanging out with model Gigi Hadid. Both left Hotel Royal Monceau for the Prada party in celebration of their Spring Summer 2019 collection, Double Exposure.

For the occasion, Olivia wore a transparent black long sleeve shirt with a pleated white skirt, a black handbag with a white strip, and knee-high stockings with black kitten heels. She completed her look with a black tiara adorned with gold details.

