Calling all ladies! International Women's day is coming up (Friday, March 8) and America Ferrera has a very important message for you all—don't be afraid to breastfeed in public! That's right, America believes that America's culture could use a fix or two by empowering new moms. During her appearance on Busy Tonight, the 34-year-old actress (and new mommy to adorable baby Sebastian) opened up about her own experiences as a new mother and further proved what we all already know—that all women are straight up goddesses.

During her interview on Busy Tonight, America Ferrera explained her thoughts on breastfeeding in public and how society should empower new mothers

When Sebastian (AKA Baz) was seven weeks old, the Superstore actress decided to take them out on a field trip to the city because they had been "holed up" in their apartment for way too long. Her choice? The Metropolitan Museum of Art because it's "high brow," she jokingly told Busy. "Surely the Met will have a pumping room for mothers, it's so civilized, [but] there was nowhere, not even a bench for me to feed my 6-week-old baby," she explained.

And so she naturally ended up in the cafeteria to feed her, AGAIN, 7-week-old baby and the reaction she got from strangers was troubling. "I got all these looks and I just thought, like 'oh people think moms and new moms and breastfeeding moms and babies shouldn't be in public,'" she said. Still, she decided to feed her baby despite all the stares. "I had no problem with it at all. I was just like, 'okay i now know what these [breasts] can do and I'm not ashamed.'"

Clearly America has no issue and is confident about her body, but she wants every woman out there to be celebrated, especially if they just gave birth. "I didn't struggle with it because I'll do what I want where I want because I think our bodies are amazing and I think women are amazing," she told Busy. "But let's be celebrated and let's start changing this culture that makes us feel like our bodies could only be exposed when they're being sexualized and enjoyed by men. It's insane."

Pro-tip: Get yourself of group of girlfriends like America's bffs that includes her former co-stars Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn. "Breaking news: There's a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants text thread," she revealed. "I go to them for everything. That's the thing about being a woman in community. Nothing we've done is new and there's no reason why we have to feel so isolated and alone in it," she said. “We’re all having such similar experiences, but you can’t know it if you don’t build community and you don’t build relationships.”

Here's to #GirlPower!