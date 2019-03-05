Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's little ones are just adorable! Any fans that were loving the Spanish model showing off the cute troop in a sweet photo on Instagram this week will just melt when they hear the latest news - baby Eva is in love, and 25-year-old Georgina has captured the proof on film!

In the photo from Monday we can see the whole clan - Cristiano Jr, twins Mateo and Eva and Alana Martina. Only papa is missing! "Coffee with my favorite people! How beautiful it is to be a mama!" Wrote Georgina with the cute snap - which racked up a million likes in only one day. After the fun family outing, the group went home and it was then that Georgina shared the video of Eva's first crush. He was in fact a statue of Oliver Hutton, an animated soccer player who was the lead character in a popular animated series in the 80s and 90s - titled Captain Tsubasa in the States and Oliver y Benji in Georgina's native Spain.

Little Eva and Alana can be seen giving kisses, hugs - and even a few slaps - to the figure in the video, while Georgina can be heard asking whose boyfriend Oliver is. Georgina's followers loved the clip - and rushed to add comments about how cute the little girls are and how much they've grown.

It's clear to see that Georgina and Cristiano's family are living their golden years, and the Spanish beauty is making the most of every moment with her children and her famous soccer player love. The brunette beauty shared a selfie with Cristiano accompanied by a famous bible quote about love - Corinthians 13: 4-7 "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails."