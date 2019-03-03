Sure we can kind of get that Meghan Markle ~glow~ by following her DIY skincare routine, but there are some mega Duchess of Sussex fans that need more than the usual oats and honey face mask—they need over $30,000 of surgical procedures to achieve that royal glimmer. Meet Xochi Greer and Renita Williams, the two superfans that went under the knife to transform into Meghan.

Two Texas women underwent plastic surgery to look like Meghan Markle

Xochi is a 36-year-old lawyer and single mother to three children, who suffers from low self-esteem. Her path to confidence includes three procedures—liposuction, fat grafting to her buttocks and cheeks and rhinoplasty—worth a whopping $30,000. "I think she is a beautiful woman and as I'm changing the features that I have, I want those features to more resemble Meghan," she told ABC's Nightline. As for her body, Xochi also wanted to get an upgrade. "I feel like I'm more box right now," she said. "I want to have that little hourglass figure. My body has changed since having another child...I'm hoping that this will give me something that I need to get back out there."

Across town is another Meghan fan who's also opting for her own royal transformation. 33-year-old Renita is a real estate agent who already resembles the Duchess of Sussex, but wants to fix a few things to increase her self esteem. Her fix? $42,000 worth of procedures, including liposuction, fat grafting to her buttocks, breast lift with implants, a rhinoplasty and tummy tuck. "I have an infatuation with Meghan Markle," she said. "I want to look like her. I want to have the body that I've always wanted. I mean, ten years later after having kids and three c-sections, you're just not comfortable anymore."

Xochi Greer (left) and Renita Williams spent over $30,000 on plastic surgery to resemble the Duchess of Sussex Photo: ABC

Thanks to Dr. Franklin Rose, both women now have features that closely resemble the expecting royal. A few months after their procedures and recoveries, he threw a soirée for both Meghan look-alikes to celebrate and mingle with friends and family. It was a royal affair, if you will.

"I didn't realize how down I was until I realized how happy I am and excited. I get out of bed happy. I'm very, very happy with the results," Xochi said. As for Renita, she's planning on keeping her new figure for the rest of her life. "The goal is for life. I don't want to go back," she declared.

Watch the whole story above to see what a true #TransformationTuesday looks like. In other royal news, Kensington Palace just released new and improved guidelines on how to interact with the royal family on social media.