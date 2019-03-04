Becky G celebrates her birthday with a sweet note from Sebastian Lletget and 20,000 fans

Becky G felt the birthday love from her boyfriend – even though he was thousands of miles away. Soccer star Sebastian Lletget took to his Instagram on March 2, to share his love with the LBD songstress with his followers. “Happy birthday to this INCREDIBLE person. I’m so proud of you. You’ve time after time, shown amazing growth in who you are and making it know what direction you are going [up arrow],” the soccer star wrote. “You take care of your family, you love unconditionally and you have a funny side that cracks me up lol!.”

Sebastian shared a sweet long-distance birthday message for Becky G Photo: Instagram/@theylovedaboy

“Though you can be home for your birthday, I know you can feel all of us being right there with you. Most importantly, you should be proud of yourself. Love you.” Becky, who turned 22, marked her birthday with a milestone performance. The Sin Pijama musician celebrated her day on stage during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile. The singer took to her Instagram to reflect on her special day and her year as a 21-year-old.

“Spent my first day as a 22 year old in 3 different countries. (Mainly their airports) Nearly 20,000 people sang happy birthday to me. If that’s at all an indication of what the rest of this year of life looks like, I think I’m in for a wild adventure,” she wrote. “Thank you god. Thankful for my faith for keeping me alive. 21 taught me so many things. Mainly about myself. I know you never stop growing and learning about yourself but damn, 21 was an age of many many memories I’ll never forget.” She continued: “I’ll leave it at that. Thank you to everyone for all of the birthday wishes and love. With all the travel I haven’t been able to receive or get back to every single person but just know I am very grateful. Thank you.”

Photo: Getty Images

Becky took to her Instagram stories to share how she manages to support the 26-year-old from a distance. “Whenever I can be there im there. Even if it means flying to wherever. When I cant actually be there because im away or out of the country, I search the internet for any broadcasting links or audio streaming links," she told the fan "Been doing that since we first started dating when I lived in Canada and they didn’t have a channel for his games. Im a big fan of him and always want to show support in anyway I can.”