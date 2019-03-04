Luke Perry has passed away at the age of 52. The actor best known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and most recently, Riverdale has passed away on Monday morning after suffering a stroke last Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the Riverdale actor was surrounded by his family at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank on Monday morning when he passed away. His two children, Jack and Sophie, were with him, as was fiance Wendy Madison Bauer. Also with him were his brother and sister Tom Perry and Amy Coder. His ex-wife Minnie Sharp and his step father Steve Bennett were present at the time of his death.

Luke had reportedly suffered a massive stroke last week and was sedated in order to recover from the trauma the stroke caused his brain.

Luke's career spanned decades and included iconic roles—he starred as teen heartthrob Dylan Mckay on 90210 for ten years and was currently playing Archie's dad on the CW hit Riverdale. The actor was also slated to star in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.