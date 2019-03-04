What are Eva Longoria & baby Santi doing with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor?

Eva Longoria and baby Santiago had a powerful meeting! The actress and her little boy shared a special moment with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. On Friday, March 1, the Telenovela actress sat down with history-making Latina for a chat about her new children’s book Turning Pages: My Life Story, in Washington, D.C. Santi had a front row seat for the special occasion, even stealing the show. “What an honor to interview Justice Sotomayor again for her new book, Turning Pages,” the 43-year-old wrote. “I am constantly inspired by her story and her achievements and her beautiful heart and soul.”

Eva Longoria and baby Bastón met Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

She continued: “If only we had more Sonia’s in the world!! (Here she is answering questions for young, wise Latinas) #LatinaEmpowerment.” Eva also took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet picture of Santi and Sonia’s meeting. “#SoniaSotomayor,” the caption on the picture read. “Santi likes her better than me.” Sonia, who is the first Latina/Hispanic Justice, wrote Turning Pages to share her story. The Puerto Rican lawyer – whose book is in English and Spanish – told the audience full of young Latinas that she wanted them to feel inspired by her journey.

“When I thought about middle school kids, I thought about me as a child, and I realized that that there weren’t a lot of books – when I was growing up – about people who looked like me,” Sonia told the crowd. “I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if for young readers, I could write a book and tell them that you can have a special life, even if sometimes some hard things happen to you in life.”

Photo: Getty Images

Eva’s weekend celebrating powerful Latina women didn’t stop there. On Saturday, the Grand Hotel actress and her husband Jose Bastón, celebrated political strategist Ana Navarro’s wedding in Miami with Gloria and Emilio Estefan. "Oh what a night So much fun celebrating our beautiful bride @ananavarrofl We love you so much! @emilioestefanjr @gloriaestefan."