Dr. Nathan Alexander, a math professor at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, proved this week that he is 1) a great teacher and 2) an even better babysitter. During his 50-minute lecture, the 34-year-old professor offered some much-needed help to one of his students Wayne Hayer who juggles two jobs and the workload of being a full-time student. And how exactly did Dr. Nathan help? He, of course, offered to carry the baby (with carrier and all) so that Wayne could take "better notes in class."

A math professor in Atlanta, Georgia offered to carry a student's baby so that he could take "better notes in class." Photo: Facebook/NickVaughn

According BuzzFeed News, Nathan was worried about taking care of Wayne's little girl Assata during the lecture. "I'm not a father, I don't have children of my own," he said. "I was worried that she would start crying. But it actually went perfectly. She was extremely well-behaved."

Fellow student Nick Vaughn documented the whole thing on social media, and his posts have naturally gone viral and led to extreme teacher appreciation. "Anything I can do to support you, let me know," the math professor recalled telling the young father. "That's what I'm here for as an educator."

Wayne's wife also took to her own social media to thank the professor. "With us being thousands of miles away from family and friends, I'm usually left with the baby to myself," Firda Hayer wrote. "Anyone who is and has been a new mommy understands how overwhelming it can get. Wayne wanted to give me a break. Plus, he'd get to spend more time with Assata in the process. It's a win-win. Thank you for encouraging us to continue to push forward. Thank you to black educators like Dr. Nathan Alexander for your compassion and understanding. This came at the right time."

Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019

In conclusion, Dr. Nathan Alexander is the hero we didn't know we all needed in our lives.