Jose Osorio Balvin (or as his fans know him best, J. Balvin) has been changing the landscape of reggeaton since he released Safari in 2016. But besides shaping the future of the latin pop genre, the Colombian singer has also been an influential figure in the world of fashion and style.

In 2018, Balvin released his first fashion collaboration in his native Medellin, Colombia during GEF France’s Fashion Week runway. Balvin’s first collection was called “Vibras by Balvin x GEF." In 2019, Balvin was the face of the Balvin-inspired GUESS Spring Collection. Looks like this fashionista/reggaetonero is just getting started.