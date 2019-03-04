Taylor Swift is one of those celebrity singers who has grown up before our eyes. Many of us sang along(or off-key screamed) to “Love Story” and other T-Swift hits. We've watched as the country-singer-gone-pop released six studio albums and continually gifted us with some of the catchiest songs of the season each year.

Taylor started out in Nashville, Tennessee as a young 14-year-old songwriter, performer, and singer chasing her musical dreams. After being discovered at an event, she signed her first musical deal. A star was born.

Taylor has been inspired by tough moments in her life. By doing so, she's let her fans know it's okay to be vulnerable. The pop star recently said that in order for pop songs to be popular they need to create a connection. T-Swift's certainly succeeded in that department.