Ariana Grande has dominated Instagram, ruled the Billboard charts, and won over our hearts after the Manchester Live Aid Concert. The 25-year-old singer has continuously showed her talent, dedication and perseverance are unmatchable. And she is showing no signs of stopping yet.

The award-winning, world-renowned former actress and broadway performer will begin her Sweeter / Thank U, Next Tour on March 18th in Albany, New york. But before that she’ll take the stage at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The iHeart Radio Music Awards will celebrate their 5th year anniversary in 2019 and take place on March 14th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. John Legend and Alicia Keys are amongst the many singers slated to perform.



Taylor Swift is scheduled to make an appearance, as she will be honored with with the “Tour of the Year Award” for selling over 200 million tickets during the United States’ leg of her Reputation Stadium Tour and breaking her own record of grossing over $266 million dollars.