Jennifer Lawrence has been dating Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director from Manhattan’s Upper East Side since June of 2018. Things appeared to get serious between the couple early on in the relationship. They met at an art gallery and sources said they had never seen the bride so happy as she is with Maroney.

The Hunger Games star’s engagement ring is reportedly a 3-5 carat emerald cut rare diamond that with an estimated cost of about $200,000. It's not yet known where or when Maroney and Lawrence will tie the knot, but we can safely assume the wedding will be a fabulous affair.