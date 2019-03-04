Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s youngest son Sasha knows how to pose for the camera with style and attitude – and when the singer posted a new pic to Instagram, it immediately generated a flood of comments from the singer’s 56 million followers. The Colombian beauty couldn't help but point out the similarities between the little son and his soccer star father, not only when it comes to look, but also their shared love of sports.

It seems like yesterday that Shakira's kids were just babies. Here she is with Milan and Sasha in 2015

Shakira was clearly feeling nostalgic after seeing how much her little boy’s changed. “My baby is growing up so fast!”, the Clandestino singer captioned the photo, where we can see Sasha dressed in a denim jacket, ripped jeans, and white sneakers, posing with a Superman basketball. Without a doubt, Barcelona FC player Piqué must be as proud of the adorable tot as his mamá is!

Sasha, who turned four on January 29, has demonstrated his interest in sports on plenty of other occasions. It was in April of last year when we saw a fun interaction between brothers Milan and Sasha, who played soccer while their dad commentated the match and celebrated Sasha’s goal. Which leaves us with the question: which of the two brothers is most likely to follow in Piqué’s footsteps?

Meanwhile, the last time we saw the sweet siblings was during their Christmas vacation in Finland and Italy, when the family sent a message wishing everyone a Happy Holiday. Since then, Shakira who finished her extensive concert tour in 2018, has focused on sharing charity projects from her Barefoot Foundation, continuing her music success and staying fit.

