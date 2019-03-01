Khloe Kardashian speaks out after breakup 'Tristan is equally to blame'

Khloé Kardashian is moving forward and thinking about her family amid her recent split with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Twitter to sound off on the aftermath of the alleged “hook up” between the basketball star and family friend Jordyn Woods. “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she tweeted. “Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly bout what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Khloé Kardashian spoke out about the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson indident Photo: Instagram/@realtristan13

On Friday, March 1, Jordyn Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of the Red Table Talk. The 21-year-old beauty guru tearfully shared what lead to the falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jordyn, who is godmother to Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, shared that Tristan kissed her – after she spent the evening partying at his house. During the interview, Jordyn disputed claims that she “hooked up” with the basketball star.

Jordyn, who is also a close family friend of the Smith family, told Jada that she reached out to Khloé and shared that she isn’t the blame for the end of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship. “I know I’m not the reason Tristan and Khloé are not together,” she tearfully said. “This situation may have made it harder for her to be with him. I know I’m not the reason.” Khloé, who welcomed her daughter True with the NBA player last year didn’t see truth in Jordyn’s statement.

Jordayn Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk Photo: Facebook

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up.” Prior to the interview, Khloé took to Instagram to share how she is dealing with the breakup. The Good American designer posted a picture of her gym, on her Instagram story, with the caption "therapy."