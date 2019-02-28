Victoria and David Beckham spend plenty of time working hard on their fashion brands, but the couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years after marrying in 1999, also make sure to relax and enjoy life with their beautiful family.

In February, the couple and their four children kept things chill with a ski trip to the slopes. The vacation came after a busy week for the family as they wrapped up Victoria's show at London Fashion Week and celebrated son Cruz’s 14th birthday. Check out all the fun highlights in the video!