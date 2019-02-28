Lisa Sheridan, an actress known for her role in CSI, passed inside of her New Orleans home on Monday, February 25. The actress was 44. Lisa’s manager Mitch Clem confirmed the news adding that the cause of death has not be revealed – pending the coroner’s report. In a statement, Mitch shared that the family is “blindsided by the devastating loss.” Adding: “She was immensely talented and often the smartest person in the room.” Lisa’s family disputes any claims that the actress took her life.

CSI actress Lisa Sheridan passed away at the age of 44 Photo: Getty Images

Friends took to their social media accounts to react to the shocking news. Donna D’Errico, who worked with Lisa on the 2015 film, Only God Can, took to Facebook to remember her. After reflecting on the bond they build on-screen, Donna shared that she and Lisa became fast friends off-screen. “It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city...even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life,” she wrote on the post.

MORE: Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry hospitalized after stroke

“She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into...even in her darker times.” She continued: “I am devastated by this loss. I had just spoken with her and everything seemed great and she seemed happy and in good spirits. Everyone who knew her loved and adored her. Goodbye and goodnight sweet angel...I will miss you terribly.” Lisa’s longtime friend and filmmaker Michael Dunaway took to his Instagram to pay tribute.

Michael reflected on how the actress called him “big brother,” and how he and the late star remained friends for over 30 years. “She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend, but more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life,” the post read.

MORE: Stars remember late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

“Even in her dark moments. And she had plenty of those, especially over the last few years.” Michael’s statement continued: “So good night, my sweet little sister. No one will ever again be to me what you were, and are.” Lisa was born in Macon, Georgia. The late actress had roles in Halt and Catch Fire, Scandal, Murder in the First and most recently in Strange Nature.