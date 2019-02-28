Meghan Markle is now the Duchess of Sussex, but growing up, Ms. Rachel Meghan Markle (her given name), lived an ordinary life.

The former television actresss was born to Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle in Los Angeles, California on August 4th, 1981. Meghan received private school education while growing up, first attending Hollywood Little Red Schoolhouse, then Immaculate Heart High School, and eventually graduating from Northwestern University in 2003.

These days she lives a fairy-tale life with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The royal couple is expecting their first child later this spring.