Matthew Mcconaughey's three children show off their style during rare appearance

Matthew McConaughey hit the red carpet with some very special guests! The actor and wife Camila Alves were joined on the red carpet on Wednesday, February 28, at the Texas Medal of Arts awards in Austin, by their adorable children, Levi, ten, Vida, nine and six-year-old Livingston. Matthew and Camila’s children made the best of their moment sharing the spotlight with their father – and dressed to the nines. Levi took a style cue from his father, wearing a tan plaid three-piece suit.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' children made a rare appearance Photo: Getty Images

Vida was the picture of elegance like her mom in a darling purple cocktail dress. Little Livingston was the star of the show in an adorable tux with a mini bowtie. Matthew’s mother Mary also showed off her style in a black dress with gold accents. Camila, who is no stranger to accompanying her leading man on the carpet, stunned in a floral-print dress. The man of the hour was dapper in a blue suit.

The A-list couple are parents to three children Photo: Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Matthew and Camila’s trio has attended a carpet. Vida, Levi and Livingston joined their famous parents in 2016 for the premiere of Sing. In 2014, the trio were much younger as they sweetly joined their father for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The 49-year-old Texas native was granted the award for his work in the arts and the impact he is making on youth with his Just Keep Livin’ Foundation.

It’s no surprise that Matthew would have his children close by during the ceremony – and that they were so well behaved. Last year, the White Boy Rick star dished on his parenting style. “The main thing is that my wife and I, Camila, we have a similar moral bottom line. And as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it’s really DNA,” he shared during a appearance on Today. “And right now, I’m just happy to say we have three healthy ones and they’re very much individuals.”