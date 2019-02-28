'Riverdale' and 'Beverly Hills 90210' star Luke Perry hospitalized after suffering stroke

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale has reportedly been hospitalized – after suffering a stroke. TMZ reports that the paramedics responded to the actor’s Sherman Oaks, California home on Wednesday, February 27 – around 9:40am. The 52-year-old was then transported to a nearby hospital. A rep for the actor confirmed to People that he has been hospitalized. “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”

Luke Perry has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke Photo: Getty Images

The news of Luke’s health comes a day after it was announced that FOX is set to revive the 90s teen drama, Beverly Hills 90210. Luke rose to fame with his role as Dylan McKay. The show’s stars, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jennie Garth signed on to return for the limited series. At the time of the announcement, Luke had not been confirmed for a return. Luke currently stars on the CW series Riverdale.

The actor plays Archie Andrew’s father, Fred. Luke has starred on the series since it’s debut in 2017. Throughout his time in Hollywood, Luke has not suffered any serious health setbacks. In 2017, the star revealed that he suffered a cancer scare in 2015, which inspired him to be more proactive with his health. “Right now, there are 23 million Americans who haven’t been screened who need to be screened,” the actor said during an interview with Fox about his results from a colon cancer screening.

The actor stars on the CW series Riverdale Photo: Getty Images

“If I had waited, it could have been a whole different scenario.” Luke shared, “I want people to be proactive about their health and get information. So many people could save a life if they just go and have a colonoscopy, but you’ve got to do something about that.”