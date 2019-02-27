Ivanka Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a Twitter Feud over Green New Deal

Another day, another Twitter feud. This time the beef is between Ivanka Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. After Ivanka, who is a senior White House adviser, dismissed Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal proposal, the New York Democrat is not letting it go easily. In an interview with Fox News, Ivanka was asked how she feels about the people who may be sold on AOC’s proposal to guarantee jobs that can provide proper wages to sustain a family. Her response: “I don’t think most Americans in their heart want to be given something.”

AOC took to Twitter to respond to Ivanka Trump's criticism over her Green New Deal proposal

The 37-year-old continued, “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get, so I think this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want.” She added, "They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there’s potential for upward mobility.”

As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live.



A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create. https://t.co/P5FsQuhCTW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2019

Following Alexandria's remarks, Ivanka quickly defended her thoughts

The New Yorker continued, “A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create. In fact, wages are so low today compared to actual worker productivity that they are no longer the reflections of worker value as they used to be.” She added, "Productivity has grown 6.2x more pay.”

Of course, as most Twitter feuds go, Ivanka didn't hold back on her thoughts, as she soon replied with, “No I did not. I support a minimum wage. I do not however believe in a minimum guarantee for people “unwilling to work” which was the question asked of me.”

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old Democrat and Senator Ed Markey proposed the Green New Deal plan which according to Vox, has the following goals: to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs and secure clean air and water.