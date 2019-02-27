More often than not, the public is used to hearing about celebrity break-ups rather than about celebrity make ups. That is why the concept of a long-lasting Hollywood celebrity marriage seems like a unicorn darting through a mythical forest: practically unheard of! Rather than making headlines for hostile divorces or intense custody battles, these rock-solid celeb marriages prove that not all hope is lost in the city of dreams and angels!

Love is alive and well in Hollywood

Indeed, from David and Victoria Beckham to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, these celeb marriages seem to be stronger than ever. They have made it through the good, the bad and the ugly!

Word of advice from these inspirational stars? Most of them say the key to success is keeping the relationship private and intimate (in other words: no airing of dirty laundry!).

