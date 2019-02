Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in Paris with a stunning piece of bling. The newly engaged actress made her first appearance – since her engagement to Cooke Maroney – at the Christian Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. The Red Sparrow actress stepped out in a pleated tweed dress and pair of matching flats. All eyes were on the stunning rock on her finger. Jennifer has been photographed wearing the ring since the new of her engagement broke. This, however, is the first time that the 28-year-old has put it on display in front of the world.

Photo: Getty Images

The rock is a smooth emerald cut diamond that sits in the center of a gold band. According to Elle, the jewelry is around 4 to 5 carats and set in a classic platinum prong band. The Mother actresses ring is simple – yet stunning – with the focus remaining on that one stone. It is estimated that the ring cost around $200,000. The large singular diamond is something that is becoming rare and said to maintain its value over time.

BLING: THE MOST EXPENSIVE JEWELRY BORROWED FOR THE ACADEMY AWARDS

Earlier this month, Jennifer’s rep confirmed to People that she and Cooke, 34, are engaged. News of the engagement spread when the Hunger Games actress was spotted wearing her ring during a celebratory dinner in NYC. Jennifer and Cooke have been dating since last spring. It was reported that the pair were set up by Jennifer’s best friend Laura Simpson. The couple have remained lowkey.

The actress is engaged to Cooke Maroney Photo: The Grosby Group

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence gave Kris Jenner this extravagant Christmas gift

Cooke and Jennifer’s romance blossomed behind closed doors, as they traveled to Paris, Rome and even showed off a little PDA in NYC. Jennifer’s engagement comes after her split with director Darren Aronofsky in October 2017. The actress and the filmmaker ended their relationship after one year.