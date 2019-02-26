Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's anniversary messages to each other will make you believe in l'amour

It's no secret that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are actual #relationshipgoals. Gisele is always seen supporting her man during his football games (with kisses and all) and Tom's Instagram feed is basically a love letter to his wife. Adorable, right? Well these two just took adorable up a notch with their ~love~ messages that they shared to each other (and the world) to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

"I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together," she began her emotional Instagram post. "And what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto❤"

In case you're not brushed up on your Spanish skills, "Te amo tanto" means "I love you so much."

The Brazilian bombshell then translated the caption to Portuguese, her native language. The post featured three photos of the couple, one of them being a shot from their wedding day ten years ago.

The pro-football player also shared his own wedding picture along with a heartfelt message. "Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together," he wrote. "My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! 🌟❤️😍 #bosslady"

Ten years later, Gisele and Tom now have three children together—Benjamin Brady, Vivian Brady and Jack Moynhan, who is Tom's son from his previous relationship with Bridgit Moynahan.

And if you couldn't tell, the gorgeous couple still have their picture-perfect genes one decade later. Cheers to love!