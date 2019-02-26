Khloe Kardashian has lived through her fair share of relationship woes. With a previous marriage and divorce under her belt, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star decided to work on herself with the utmost determination. Cue Tristan Thompson, a Canadian basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The athlete was introduced to Khloe by mutual friends, and it was as if the relationship had been signed, sealed and delivered, with the Kardashian clan thinking that Koko, as they affectionately call her, found her happy ending.

The relationship would soon unravel, though, when Tristan decided to step outside of the relationship, most recently with Kylie Jenner's, Khloe's sister, best friend, Jordyn Woods.

It's not always easy to "keep up" but in case you missed it, here's a recap of the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson relationship saga. We love you #KOKO! Stay strong.