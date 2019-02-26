Selena Gomez is no longer the Queen of Instagram – see which female celeb took her throne

Instagram has a new celebrity Queen! Selena Gomez has lost her spot as the most-followed woman on Instagram. The Wolves singer has been beaten out by fellow pop star Ariana Grande. Ariana’s lead isn’t too far. Billboard reported that the Thank U Next singer has 146,267,801 followers, while Selena trails close behind with 146,286,173 followers. Both women’s accounts still reflect 146 million followers. Billboard reported that Ariana’s following on the social media site increased by 13 million in the last four months.

Ariana Grande is not the most-followed woman on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande

During that time span, Ariana has ended her relationship with Pete Davidson and reigned the pop charts with her latest ep Thank U, Next. Ariana has also remained active on the site, using it to get closer with her fans. Selena and Ariana both trail behind soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese athlete beat Selena as the most-followed person on Instagram in October. Selena, 26, and Cristiano,34, dominated the site with a host of most-liked pictures in 2017. The former Disney channel star is not as active on the social site.

In September, prior to entering treatment for her anxiety and depression, Selena took a four month hiatus from Instagram. In January the Hands to Myself singer made a slight return. With a message an inspiring message for her followers. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” she wrote in part. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

Selena trails close behind the fellow pop star Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

She continued: “Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.” In one of her most recent posts, Selena celebrated her best friend’s marriage in a sleek bikini. “My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her,” she captioned the series of beach shots. “Future Mrs. Lopez.”