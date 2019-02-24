J Lo reveals what she whispered in Bradley Cooper's ear 30 seconds before his Oscars performance

Jennifer Lopez helped Bradley Cooper shake his pre-performance jitters! The Dinero songstress shared that she gave the A Star is Born actor a helpful tip, 30 seconds before he took the stage to perform Shallow with Lady Gaga for the first time. “He seemed so nervous,” Jennifer revealed to Alex during his after-Oscars Instagram live. “I just whispered ‘The song is so beautiful, when they hear the first few notes they’re going to start applauding. So, don’t worry. Just deliver the song.’” Before taking the stage, Jennifer said that Bradley took her advice, replying: “I got it. I got it.”

Jennifer Lopez shared the secret she told Bradley Cooper before he took the stage at the Oscars Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer also took a moment to give the performance a rave review. “Amazingly beautiful, intimate performance,” she told her beau. “To have a front row seat to that was so special.” Shallow went on to take home the award for Best Song. Leaving Lady Gaga in tears while accepting her award. Alex and Jennifer, who each donned spectacular Tom Ford pieces for the occasion, offered more of their take on the show while heading to a afterparty.

When it came to style, the MLB star felt that singer Pharrell Williams hit it out the park with his attire. Jennifer was all about the ladies, noting Lupita N’yongo and Lady Gaga had stand out looks. However, the 49-year-old added: “Everybody looked beautiful.” During their car confessional, Jennifer also revealed another really touching part from the ceremony. Alex revealed that his leading lady had a series of moments that brought her to tears, but there was one moment in particular that stood out.

Bradley joined Lady Gaga for the first live televised performance of Shallow from A Star is Born Photo: Getty Images

At the end of the ceremony, Alex caught his lady wiping away tears, when he asked why she was crying, the Second Act star shared that she couldn’t contain her love for film. “It’s the most special night in Hollywood,” she shared. “And we all work so hard to make beautiful films, beautiful moments and beautiful songs. It’s just so nice to see everybody recognized for their hard work. It was so beautiful and emotional.”