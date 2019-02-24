Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Morocco living their best lives. The royal couple have had tons of sweet moments together while partaking in various activities throughout their three-day trip, like petting horses, taking scenic strolls and—this is the most interesting one—eating pigeon pastilla. Well, the jam-packed schedule continued today as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with the King of Morocco. Once again, Meghan effortlessly rocked her maternity-wear, but any true and loyal royal fan would have noticed a teeny tiny romantic tribute Meghan paid with her outfit. Hint hint: It sparkles!

On the third day of their Morocco trip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI.

For their special audience with the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled out some of their best looks. The Duke looked dapper in a grey suit and pastel-colored tie, but (obvi) all eyes were on the Duchess. For the occasion, she changed up her style by wearing a floor-length patterned dress by Carolina Herrera paired with nude heels and a Dior clutch. Her hair was pulled back in a low bun and she topped off the look with familiar (and sparkly!) silver earrings.

That's right, the expecting Duchess recycled her Cartier earrings, the same ones she wore last May for her royal wedding. Whether it's a daytime dress or an ultra-luxe wedding gown, these white gold and diamond studs are magical wonders that perfectly accessorize each outfit. Meghan is also keeping with royal tradition, as the British royal family is quite famous for recycling outfits.

Here's Meghan wearing the earrings last May when she turned into a literal princess right before the world.

Next up on Meghan and Prince Harry's calendar? Baby Sussex! Stay tuned...