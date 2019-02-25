If you've been living under a rock for the past week, first of all, hola and welcome back. Second of all, prepare to be shocked - you may even have to pick up your jaw from the floor because things went down in the Kardashian family. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have officially called it quits after reports came out that he ONCE AGAIN cheated on Khloe. That's pretty bad, but it gets worse—he allegedly cheated on his baby mama with Kylie Jenner's bff Jordyn Woods. The reality star still hasn't publicly made a comment about the whole situation, but her latest Insta stories could mean that a statement is on the way. Scroll for the hot tea, please.

Khloe Kardashian called out "snakes" in her Instagram stories Photo: Instagram/khloekardashian

Khloe (along with most of the Kardashian sisters) have stopped following Jordyn on Instagram and last week, she finally addressed her heartbreak over her split from Tristan via a series of Insta stories. This week, Khloe is dropping some more Insta wisdom, and call us crazy, but we think it has something to do with Jordyn.

"People reveal themselves through their actions," she wrote in her first story. Nothing too crazy here, but then she uploaded her second and savage story. "No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake," she wrote along with a snake emoji. Yikes!

The Insta stories comes one week after news broke out that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods Photo: Instagram/khloekardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn't publicly addressed these allegations yet, but these stories come pretty close. I mean, who else could be the snake?! A few days ago, Jordyn attended her first event after the news broke out and seemed like she was in low spirits. "Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on," she said to the party guests. "You know, it’s been real."

'Til the next Instagram story!