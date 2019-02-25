After the 2019 Oscars, all the celebs flocked to the the Vanity Fair Oscars party to continue celebrating Hollywood's biggest night. From Sofia Vergara's flawless makeup look to Kendall Jenner's dangerously revealing dress, all the A-listers arrived dressed to the nines. But we couldn't help and notice that one specific celeb (ahem Taylor Swift) did not walk the carpet with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who attended the Oscars in support of his film The Favourite. As sad as it was that they didn't make their red carpet debut as a couple, rest assured, these two are very much ~in love~. They were spotted turning up the PDA at the after party, and because it's 2019, we have the video to prove it.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted getting cozy together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

In a video captured by one of the lucky partygoers, Taylor is seen putting her arm around the actor, while Joe quite adorably places his own hand on her shoulder. Swoon.

📹 | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted at an #Oscars after party tonight pic.twitter.com/Mp7b5aOxdM — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZMedia) February 25, 2019

Although the couple have reportedly been dating for two years, they still haven't made their red carpet debut, but like a good girlfriend, she's always seen with him at the after parties. The reason for her red carpet absence at the Oscars and previous award shows (Golden Globes and BAFTAS) could be because she's trying to give Joe the spotlight as he enjoys his first awards season.

Also, if you're still not entirely convinced this is in fact Taylor hugging her man, then let her Insta picture speak for itself. The 29-year-old singer posted a picture of herself a few hours before the party rocking the same silver dress and ponytail hairdo seen in the video.

