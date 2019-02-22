Adorbs! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez interrupted by furry guest as she tries to take important call

If you thought Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn't get anymore likable, think again! An adorable video of the freshman congresswoman surfaced today and features a massive (but totally cuddly) bulldog tackling the 29-year-old New Yorker with tons of slobbery kisses. And it gets better—Alexandria was apparently on a work call when the dog decided to interrupt her. The furry "constituent" apparently wanted to be heard by one of America's most prominent elected officials.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets tackled by a bulldog in an adorable video

The video shows Alexandria casually sitting on the sidewalk floor with a coffee beside her and headphones plugged in. Clearly, she was ready to get some work done, but a friendly neighborhood bulldog had some other ideas. Like a cute savage, he ran straight to her and practically tackled her until the congresswoman was completely laying down.

Who could we thank for this internet-breaking clip? That would be comedian Simone Norman, who worked on Alexandria's campaign last year. "People were sharing their cute animals yesterday 4 #NationalLoveYourPetDay," she wrote. "I don't have one :( but I do have this video of Charlie, a bulldog from Parkchester (a constituent!) attacking @AOC over the summer while she was on the phone. Sorry for laughing instead of helping, alex."

Simone then shared a collage of the whole event. The hilarious caption: "Leftist darling @AOC spotted necking with heavyset mystery man in broad daylight.... someone better check to see if this bulldog has its own congressional email account 😒"

This isn't the first time the New Yorker garners national attention for a viral video—earlier this year, an old music video of the congresswoman dancing resurfaced, which some opponents immediately (and bafflingly) criticized.