Cardi B and Offset's daughter adorably dances to her father's music in rare video

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter is getting her close up! The Money rapper took to her Instagram on Thursday, February 21, to show off her and Offset’s little girl celebrating her father’s new album. “This is one of my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight!!! Go PAPA Go PAPA #Fatherof4,” the Please Me rapper wrote. In the video, Kulture is all smiles and giggles in a pink outfit as Cardi bounces her up and down in front of the camera while a song from Offset's solo album, Father of 4 plays in the background.

Cardi B shared a new video of her and Offset's daughter Kulture Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Kulture takes centerstage with her older siblings for the Father of 4 album cover. In the picture the adorable little girl, who has been kept out of the spotlight by her parents, sits on her father's lap wearing a pink and blue dress with a gold crown. Offset’s eight-year-old son Jordan stands behind them, while his son Kody, three and daughter Kalea, three, sit all dressed up by his feet. While the cover looks like it was a piece of cake, Offset shared a behind the scenes video from the challenging shoot.

In the clip, someone holds a video playing children’s tunes in front of Kulture’s face so she looks in the direction of the camera. Cardi, 26, and Offset, 27, welcomed Kulture in July. The Motosport rappers showed off their little girl for the first time in December. Earlier this month, the Bodak Yellow rapper opened up about the changes she's made in her life, since welcoming her little girl. “I just wanna be home all the time. I don't care about going out anymore,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “The things that I thought matter, it didn't really matter. I'm just so focused on my kid. I don't be sad for long because whenever I'm with my baby, it's like, 'Yeah, whatever. F–k everybody.'”

The Grammy-winning rapper shared that she has tunnel vision when it comes to the things that matter the most. “I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess — rags to riches, people trying to sabotage. Before, I cared about everything—relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people. I don’t care about anything anymore—just my career and my kid. Well, I care about my career because of my money.”