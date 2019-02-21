On Thursday night (February 21) the world's hottest Latinx stars converged down in sunny Miami for the 31st annual Premio Lo Nuestro. Held at the AmericanAirlines Arena, the "magenta carpet" was absolutely star-studded. Seasoned artists (Hey, Thalia!) as well as newcomers (Hey, Lele Pons!) were all in attendance and it was, for lack of a better word, lit.

During the "pink carpet," Lele Pons debuted a new shorter hairstyle

During the magenta carpet, Spanish popstars Greeicy, Aitana and Ana Guerra took the stage to perform their seriously addicting hit Lo Malo, while Venezuelan singer and Insta influencer, Lele, debuted a new shorter and sultry bob. Other highlights included reggaetonero and style icon, J Balvin, showing up in a green getup sans hands and former HOLA! USA cover star Thalia arriving fresh as heck with a pretty in pink one-shoulder gown.

And it wasn't just the singers that took center stage before the awards—influencers, TV hosts, and actors all came together to make an appearance on Thursday night. Sebastian Villabolos, Lili Estefan and Isabela Moner were among the A-listers spotted before entering the arena.

J Balvin wore an all green outfit that literally swallowed up his hands

To relive the hype and glory, please heck out the video below to see our full red carpet recap of this year's Premio Lo Nuestro...magenta carpet!