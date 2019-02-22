Venezuela Aid Live is a concert set to take place on February 22nd, 2019 in the Colombian city of Cúcuta. The purpose of this concert is to bring international attention to the lack of food, medical attention, and overall wellbeing that the people of Venezuela have been suffering for the past several years. Alejandro Sanz, Miguel Bosé, Maluma, Lele Pons, Juanes, Carlos Vives, and many other music icons are will be performing.

Take a look at the video below to learn more about the situation and discover some of the arists who will be performing.