Miley Cyrus reveals why she married Liam Hemsworth – and you’ll be surprised

Miley Cyrus isn’t about doing things the traditional way. The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer got candid about the “new age” reason she married her longtime love Liam Hemsworth. “The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned,” she told Vanity Fair. “We’re redefining, to be f---ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.”

Miley Cyrus got candid about the "new age" reason she married Liam Hemsworth Photo: Getty Images

Miley, 26, noted that her relationship with her husband is based on something more than looks and gender alone. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality.” She continued: “Relationships and partnerships in a new generation—I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Prior to tying the knot with her The Last Song co-star in December, the Disney channel alum wasn’t in a rush to get married. After losing their Malibu home in during the wildfires in November, Miley felt closer than ever to her love. “When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue,” she said of their decision to tie the knot. “You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.” Miley and Liam haven’t been shy about their Mr. and Mrs. status since their big reveal.

The Wrecking Ball singer took to her Instagram to share some never-before-seen pictures from the ceremony on Valentine’s Day. In one shot, the pair appear to be dancing as their place their heads on each other’s shoulders. “Thank you for always bending down to hug me,” Miley wrote next to the picture of the sweet embrace. “I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes. I love you Valentine.”