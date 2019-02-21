The one special guest you didn't see - but attended Meghan's baby shower

There’s no question Meghan Markle’s New York baby shower was a luxe star-studded affair. The Duchess of Sussex spent a few days in the Big Apple where she got to see some of her closest friends including her BFF Jessica Mulroney, former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and Amal Clooney among others. However, there’s one little lady you likely didn’t spot among the guests arriving – Serena William’s one-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia. That’s right! Her little one was seen with her nanny outside the Mark Hotel in the Upper East Side.

Serena William's daughter traveled to New York with her momma Photo: Instagram/@realqaiqai

Her insta-famous doll, (or should we say daughter and best friend, as described on her profile) Qai Qai was pictured with a pink "I heart NY" tote bag – a classic souvenir from the big city. The caption read, “Ya’ll know where I’m at, what’s there to do around here?”

Just a few days before jet-setting to New York with her mom, Alexis was treated to a carnival-themed birthday party. The incredible event included face paint, train rides, farm animals and even a sweet shop named Olympia’s Candy Shop. Serena shared photos from the epic bash on her Instagram stories and said, “I wanted to do something fun because we don’t do birthdays.”

Serena's one-year-old was among the special guests at Meghan's baby shower Photo: Instagram/olympiaohanian

Aside from Serena’s precious little girl, other guests in attendance at Meghan’s baby shower included fashion designer, Misha Nonoo, her royal wedding makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, and her pilates instructor, Taryn Toomey. The mom-to-be was showered with an array of cards and gifts – which seem to include a sweet gold pendant that reads “mommy.”

Meghan herself apparently treated her guests with a travel-friendly set of party favors – a large delivery of Away suitcases was spotted right outside the venue.