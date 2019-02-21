Khloe Kardashian gets emotional as she addresses cheating rumors

After shocking rumors emerged alleging Tristan Thompson – the father of Khloe Kardashian's baby girl, True – cheated on his partner with the best friend of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner, many celebrity news onlookers couldn't believe what they were hearing. In a series of emotional Instagram stories, Khloe appeared to confirm the heartbreaking news.

One image showed a cartoon portrait of a woman crying. Another featured a quote: "the worst pain is gettin hurt by someone you explained your pain to," it read. "Somebody needs to hear this... That betrayal was your blessing," yet another quote she shared read.

The rumors that Tristan had cheated began circulating Tuesday with a report from TMZ. By Thursday, Tristan had already addressed the stunning allegations on social media, tweeting "FAKE NEWS" in response.

As for Kylie and BFF Jordyn Woods' relationship, she has been silent on the rumors thus far. But a source told E! that Kylie is "reeling."