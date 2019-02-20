The day has finally arrived for Meghan Markle's spectacular baby shower. It was previously rumored to be taking place yesterday. A swarm of photographers descended on NYC when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with her Suits costar Abigail Spencer, who was casually carrying a gift bag. Now, word on the street is that the actual shower is taking place Wednesday (February 20) at the ultra-luxe Manhattan Hotel The Mark courtesy of Meghan's bffs Amal Clooney and Serena Williams. Although, the party didn't take place Tuesday, we did catch a glimpse of some decor details that are awfully interesting.

Meghan Markle and her Suits costar, Abigail Spencer, stepped out in New York City ahead of Meghan's baby shower

On Tuesday afternoon, the Duchess of Sussex was seen entering The Mark hotel wearing a pea coat paired with a Carolina Herrera locked L shopping bag and nude Stuart Weitzman pumps. Something else that onlookers noticed about the hotel was the rack-full of flowers and bouquets that a delivery man carried inside.

And there was something special about these bouquets. They could just be a rack of flowers, but if you look closely, you'll notice that they all have a pastel-colored hue and the majority of the bouquets were pink! Was this a gender reveal surprise for the expecting royal couple? Could it mean that Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting a baby girl? Perhaps. But this decor detail could (most likely!) also mean that Meghan is having a pastel-colored theme baby shower.

A delivery of pastel-colored bouquets was delivered to The MArc hotel, the ultra-luxe venue that's hosting the baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex

If you're into reading into every minute detail, then let's also consider the fact that Meghan's friend and former co-star, Abigail, had blue tissue paper inside her gift bag. The baby shower saga continues!