Kylie Jenner spends $10,000 on Postmates per year. She also has more than 400 designer bags in her purse closet. One rumor that has been whispered about the 21-year-old makeup mogul is whether she has ever sought out plastic surgery to achieve her Instagram-perfect face. In an interview with Paper Magazine, Kylie finally revealed it all and set the facts straight. Plus, she addressed the engagement buzz swirling around her relationship with rapper, and father of her child, Travis Scott.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she told the magazine. And the reason why she's never gone under the knife? Everyone's worst nightmare: Needles. "I'm terrified! I would never," she revealed. "They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

Speaking of fillers, the young almost-billionaire admitted that it takes more than just having a full beauty squad to get her stunning look. "I mean, no," she said "It's fillers. I'm not denying that."

Kylie has a few words for critics who deny her self-made status: "My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it's time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that," she explained. "What I'm trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited." Sure she had millions of followers and the Kardashian-Jenner name that helped catapult her beauty business, but according to Kylie, her parents "cut her off at the age of 15," forcing her to pave her own path. Besides makeup, her path includes her other two loves: her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their baby daughter, Stormi Webster.

"It's genuinely what I wanted... to be a young mom," she shared. "I thought, This I what I want to do, and if people accept it or don't accept it then I'm okay with every outcome." And no, the couple are not engaged, but expect a proposal soon. Unlike her secret pregancy, Kylie plans on immediately sharing the happy news with her fans. "I'll let everybody know," she said.

Fillers or no fillers, there's a lesson to be learned from Kylie's love of shadows, lipsticks and blushes. "Makeup is something that makes me feel empowered, makes me feel good, and I think it's such a positive thing," she shared. "There's no harm in playing around with it and feeling good about yourself."