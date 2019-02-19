On Monday afternoon (February 18), Kjell Rasten, husband to famous Spanish actress and singer Charo, passed away at age 79. The cause of death was appeared to be suicide.

According to TMZ, Kjell shot himself at the Beverly Hills home he and his wife shared on Monday afternoon at around 2 p.m. Charo was also reportedly present when the suicide occurred.

After a call to 911, police and paramedics immediately responded to the scene and transported the film producer to a nearby hospital. It was there that he was later pronounced dead.

A source told The Blast that Kjell used a semi-automatic weapon to shoot himself and there was no sign of a suicide note. They also report that Charo was seen screaming and running out of the home covered in blood. She was reportedly inconsolable as she rode with Kjell in the ambulance.

He and the 69-year-old Spanish icon, whose real name is María del Rosario Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza,wed in 1978 and were married for 40 years. She was previously married to musician Xavier Cugat from 1966 to 1978. Throughout their marriage, Kjell became Charo's manager and the two welcomed a son, Shel Rasten, in 1981. Shel is 37 and was reportedly a drummer for a heavy metal rock band called Treazen.

In 2015, the whole family appeared in an episode of “Celebrity Wife Swap" where Charo swapped husbands with her former “Love Boat” co-star, Jill Whelan. Their son, Shel, also made a quick cameo during the episode.