Former first daughter, Malia Obama, celebrated President's Day the only way everyone should celebrate the holiday—by jet-setting to Miami and soaking up the 305 sun with bikinis, friends and, of course, the Atlantic Ocean. The 20-year-old Harvard student flaunted two different looks during the long weekend and proved that she is living 👏🏼 her 👏🏼 best 👏🏼 life 👏🏼.

On Sunday morning (February 17), Malia was spotted with a group of girlfriends at The Setai, a beachside Miami luxury hotel that offers stunning views of the ocean. Together with her gals, she lounged, took selfies and sipped on ice cold drinks. She showed off her bikini body by wearing a two-piece white bikini and her hair up with a black headband while enjoying her day out by the beach.

The following day (February 18), Malia and her friends opted to rest and recharge by the hotel's pool. She wore a stunning one-piece black swimsuit and had her hair half up.

Not only does Malia have top-notch beachwear, former President Barack Obama's daughter also has amazing street style which she always shows off at her school. She is currently living in Boston, Massachusetts where she is in her second year at Harvard University.

One reason for Malia's sunny Miami vacation could be that she loves the MIA, but another (most likely) reason is that she wanted to escape Boston's current near-freezing temperatures. Whatever the case, we're here for her vacation choices.