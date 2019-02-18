At just one year old, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is already a major fashionista. Incredible as it sounds, this baby style icon can already rock designer bags with the best of them – as she already demonstrated she sported a mini Louis Vuitton bag that was a gift from her Auntie Kim – and it's something that she'll likely be doing in the future given that her mom is keeping an Hermès bag for her when she grows up and really starts accessorizing. But Stormi's exclusive wardrobe of cool finishing touches doesn't stop there! For her first birthday, which she celebrated at a carnival-inspired party, her father Travis Scott wanted to give his little girl a super luxurious gift with a very sweet message: a massive diamond necklace with a gold lightning bolt to symbolize her weather-related name.

Baby bling! Stormi, right, was wearing a seriously stunning diamond necklace, given to her by her dad Travis Scott

Although Stormi doesn't quite yet understand the significance of the charm, she definitely seemed to enjoy wearing her new present as she played at home. Kylie had to keep up with her fast-moving toddler in order to shoot a video showing off the new accessory with her millions of Instagram followers. "Look what your daddy got you, girl," the beauty guru said as baby Stormi adorable ran around. "You're just too cute!"

This kind of statement making necklace is of course common in the music industry, but this necklace seems to be one of a kind. The piece was reportedly custom made for Stormi, another accessory for a fashionable collection that most adults – not to mention toddlers! – can only dream of.

Its not the first time that Stormi's name has been a source of inspiration for her parents. The sweatshirt that the little girl was wearing during her playdate is from the Stormi's Shop – a section of the birthday party featuring merchandise – also was emblazoned with a cloud and lightning bolt. During Halloween, Kylie and the infant donned a weather-inspired mother-daughter costume, another indication that el tiempo is going to be a recurring theme in her life! Or at least as far as her parents' gifts are concerned.