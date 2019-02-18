There’s a new Vergara in town and he is adorable! Congratulations are in order for Sofía Vergara who gained a baby cousin on Thursday, February 14. She met the sweet Valentine’s Day gift the following Sunday, taking to Instagram to share her delight. “Visiting the newest Vergara,” the 46-year-old actress wrote along with several heart-eyed emojis, “Hernando Valentino Vergara.” Her caption went with a heartfelt carousel of photos showing both Sofía and her husband Joe Manganiello meeting the new bundle of joy.

Sofía Vergara welcomed a baby cousin over Valentine's Day Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Baby Hernando seems to be named after his father, who shared more snapshots from the special visit on his Instagram. Hernando and his wife Lulu have a close relationship with their cousin Sofía. Looking cozy in a sweater and flannel, the Modern Family star and her Magic Mike man were all smiles as they held the tiny tot for the camera.

Later, Sofía posted one of her famous mirror selfies to share her style details with fans. Her comfy chic ensemble was a marriage of both high-end and affordable designers. She boasted Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Chanel and Charlotte Olympia, but also a pair of jeans from Walmart for the outing. Although, the latter admittedly was her self-designed line of jeans!

Sofía's ever-chic style Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Many fans could not help but beg the couple to have a baby of their own in the comments section. However, right now there is only one “baby” for Joe and that is his love Sofía. “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY to my baby,” he proclaimed a mere days prior, posting a gorgeous black-and-white shot to Instagram.

The Colombian beauty shared her own V-day tribute, writing that she adores Joe. She also wished all of her followers a happy day. For the heart-happy holiday, the Hollywood couple had a date night out on the town, with Sofía once again donning her denim designs. The lovebirds, who frequently flaunt their passion for each other on social media, have been married since 2015.