Sofia Carson started some rumors this weekend. With a mere Instagram Story update, the 25-year-old songstress has got us wondering if she’ll be appearing on Family Feud. All signs point to yes, as she shared two clips of her with her Descendants 3 family getting glammed up backstage at the beloved game show – and yes, they were wearing the iconic nametags! The Disney power was strong, as Sofia was joined by co-stars Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson and their director Kenny Ortega.

Sofia Carson and her Descendants family appeared on Celebrity Family Feud! Photo: Instagram/@sofiacarson

The micky mouse-approved group seemed to have some famous competition as well. In a second story clip, someone on the production team can be heard shouting in the background: “Ok, Descendants to my left, Housewives to my right… We’re going to introduce you!”

MORE: Why you should get to know rising Latina superstar Sofia Carson

Sofia looked gorgeous for the TV taping Photo: Instagram/@sofiacarson

While our mind immediately went to the Real Housewives franchise, upon further inspection we found their opponents existed in the Disney family. The Descendants evils faced off against the cast of ABC’s American Housewife, as confirmed by cast member Meg Donnelly’s own Instagram Story.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West play against Kardashian-Jenner clan on Family Feud

Sofia was dolled up in her usual glamour for the occasion. She politely accepted compliments from a team member - definitely not the first of the day - as she danced with her co-stars backstage. “That dress is so amazing,” someone said. And it truly was. The singer slipped into a formfitting, one-shouldered black dress which featured a stunning frilled neckline.

Sofia seemed to enjoy a glamorous weekend in Hollywood

It appeared to be a little black dress weekend for the brunette beauty. As she stepped out alongside a different TV family – her The Perfectionists co-stars – Sofia rocked another dark ensemble at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party. The Disney darling dazzled in a billowy black mini-dress by Prada.

MORE: Sofia Carson has total Marilyn Monroe moment during NYFW

Featuring a flapperesque cut, a diamond-studded strap and one very fun boa-fringed bottom, she turned heads while waltzing into the venue. Fellow attendees like a pretty-in-print Yalitza Aparicio, brought their own fashion A-game as well.