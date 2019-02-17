Camila Cabello’s music has propelled her onto an incredible journey, allowing the singer to see things at 21-year-olds that many don’t see in a lifetime. Most recently, she has traveled to the scenic United Arab Emirates, a place that seems to be altering her mindset. Hot on the tails of her incredible performance at the Grammy Awards, Camila jet set across the world to perform at Redfest in Dubai on Friday, February 15. Always open with her fans, the Cuban-American took to Instagram to revel in her gratitude and recommend that everyone do what she has done.

Camila Cabello inspired fans with newfound wisdom

“Never in my life did I think I would see a place like this,” she wrote in the caption of her newest post in the quiet hours of Saturday. “I urge anyone to save up to travel, and not like a beach/ resort type thing, but to a place that couldn’t be more different than what you know."

"It changes your life and mind in every way possible," she continued, "and is one of (and arguably the most) the greatest, most humbling adventures of living.” Celebrity friend Diego Boneta completely agreed, commenting on the post: "The best way to learn!"

Camila ventured to the gorgeous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Her original carousel post brimmed with equal amounts of inspiration, showing her posing in front of the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi ahead of a performance. “One of my favorite people Anthony Bourdain once said, ‘it seems that the more places I experience, the bigger I realize the world to be’- it’s so true.”

“I love the feeling of being humbled by traveling to another place and experiencing a completely different culture,” she continued to write in the lengthy caption, “it makes you realize how small your world is in comparison to how big the world actually is; how you’re only living one version in a million of the human experience.”

The star urged everyone to see the world and travel

The Never Be the Same singer was sure to point out that “at the same time travel makes you realize we’re not really all that different.” She then shared a touching moment from her trip, saying: “I wore a hijab to be respectful when visiting this mosque and at the store this really sweet girl helped me put it on. We didn’t speak the same language, but she was smiling as she helped me, and it felt like she was a close friend.”

In the end, while she said her feelings were beyond words, it seems the award-winning vocalist was left feeling closer to the world. “I can’t really describe it, but experiences like this give me such a special feeling of being really close to and really loving people.”