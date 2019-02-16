Jennifer Lopez’s love (and wallet) is limitless when it comes to Alex Rodriguez. The 49-year-old superstar certainly spared no expense on her Valentine’s Day gift for the 43-year-old former athlete this past holiday week. Thanks to A-Rod’s social media obsession we got a glimpse at the glimmering present: the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph Watch, which retails for a whopping $24,300. The dad-of-two flaunted his shiny new accessory to his followers on Instagram, writing “thank you baby.”

The A-list lovebirds spent Valentine’s Day together at Alex’s Coral Gables, Florida pad. And if J.Lo's Instagram is any indication of their holiday plans, they seemed to have had a low-key night in. “We’ll be here...” she wrote in the caption of a photo carousel. “So much love to give today and everyday!!! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.” The first picture featured the couple cozying up in bed together.

Alex’s love-day post was equally down-to-earth, featuring his Bronx-born lady filming on what seemed to be a blended-family drive. While he manned the wheel, the mom-of-two recorded the group belting out Time of My Life – the iconic song from Dirty Dancing. Alex accompanied the sweet video with a simple hashtag: “#happyvalentinesday.”

The pair, who started dating back in 2017, recently marked their two-year anniversary. "Two years of laughter. Two years of fun. Two years of adventures. Of excitement of growing and learning. Of true friendship And so much love!!” Jennifer scribed in a sappy Instagram post.

She continued to write: “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho...”