Katy Perry, the singer who made her debut with the rather scandalous "I Kissed a Girl" song, has had an interesting love trajectory, experiencing a few bumps along the way. It all became smooth sailing for her, though, when she met Orlando Bloom in 2016. It seems Miss Perry has found her way to love.

It was 2008 when Katy first made headlines as the Christian born, gospel singing girl belting out the risqué, "I Kissed a Girl." We have seen the star try her luck with a few different artists and like with her song, her relationships seemed to be "Hot N Cold."

In 2016, things turned around for her - it was definitely her year.

After a flirty night with Orlando Bloom at the Golden Globes the couple started dating. Three years later, Miranda Kerr's former flame popped the question to Katy and voila, they are engaged! Perry’s engagement ring is a reportedly $5 million dollars - no chump change there! Despite it being her second engagement, this ring takes the cake.

