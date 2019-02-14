Love is in the air! The chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is obvious as the couple doesn't think twice about sharing their loving moments with their fans. That said, Valentine's Day seemed like the perfect occasion to show the whole world that their relationship is going strong.

On Valentine's Day, Alex took to Instagram to share a video where we can see the Bronx-born Diva filming a fun -and likely spontaneous- scene that took place in a convertible car. While Alex was driving, J.Lo was was in charge of recording them singing Time of My Life – the iconic song from Dirty Dancing, starring Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze. So romantic!

But that wasn't all. In the background, one can see Natasha, Alex's oldest daughter, who seemed just as excited as her dad and his girlfriend to sing the lyrics of the popular song – perfect for the romantic holiday. The clip was captioned, "#Happyvalentinesday."

It’s not the first time the singer and former baseball star share special family moments with their followers. In the past we’ve seen beautiful pics of the entire family – including Elle, Alex’s other daughter and Max and Emme, the singer’s twins. On the first of January, A-Rod wished his followers a happy New Year with a photo featuring all six of them.

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary on February 4, and the Money singer did not miss out on the opportunity to thank her boyfriend for making her feel special. "Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures... of excitement of growing and learning...of true friendship...and so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place….in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life...you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again...Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time...our time...Te Amo Macho...#atapontheshoulder # 2years, " wrote the actress.