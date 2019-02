Oh Ricky <3... Where do we even begin?

Ricky Martin is one of those celebrities that not only shows us his dashingly good looks and amazing talent on social media, but also let's us know he's the full package.

Ricky's Instagram account is flooded with pictures of his kids (Valentino, Matteo and Lucia), his husband (Jwan Yosef), his multiple charity events, and of course, his performances and fashion. Dive in as we take a closer look at his family life!